Cleveland Affiliate

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND has joined LEARFIELD's network for OHIO UNIVERSITY's OHIO SPORTS NETWORK men's basketball, airing six regular-season BOBCATS games starting with SATURDAY's game against WESTERN MICHIGAN.

"We are excited to add OHIO BOBCATS Men's Basketball to our lineup this WINTER as we approach the MAC TOURNAMENT's return to CLEVELAND in MARCH," said WKNR Director of Content MATT FISHMAN. "OHIO has set itself apart as one of the top mid-major programs in the country this season and we're thrilled to offer our fans a strong slate of games down the stretch run."

"This is a special run and a special season for BOBCAT Basketball, so the timing is perfect for this partnership," said BOBCATS radio voice RUSS EISENSTEIN. "As a broadcaster, I'm very excited to have the opportunity to paint the picture of this tradition rich program on such a great station in a great city and market. I hope fans, old and new, enjoy the brand of 'infotainment' they'll hear."

« see more Net News