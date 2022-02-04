Miguel & Holly (Photo: Facebook)

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA, FL's MIGUEL & HOLLY announced on Social Media TODAY (2/4), after almost seven years, they would be leaving the station effective immediately. In the emotional announcement on what they called their "Family Meeting," surrounded by staff, MIGUEL & HOLLY explained that it was their last show, with HOLLY saying HOT 101.5 was the longest job she's held in radio. Both paid tribute to their listeners for their loyalty and love.

HOLLY said in the announcement,"It's time for us to pull back and take a leap."

MIGUEL told listeners, "You let this poor, Gay, Black kid from ATLANTA, GA move down here and fulfill his dream. I came down here with $25 to my name. A friend had to loan me money to move here. You've been there in my darkest moments. Because of your support, my gratitude to you runs so deep and is ever lasting. But, like the entire world has experienced over the past two years, we have all changed. Our goals and what we want out of life have changed. We're going to follow our hearts."

Morning show producer and midday host Scott Tavlin will remain with the station.

HOLLY is an advocate for Mental Health and was featured on ALL ACCESS' "Women To Watch." She said in the feature, "I learned from experience that the main purpose of our business is to help people. Which is exactly what happened last year when the pandemic hit. Our team was ready to do whatever it took to help our community. We stayed on the air until noon, changed our biweekly podcast to a daily 'QuaranCast,' and talked to as many people as we could to offer hope and support in the face of COVID.”

Watch the emotional announcement of their departure here.

« see more Net News