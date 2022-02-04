Star Studded Golf Tournament

BEN RECTOR, DARIUS RUCKER, JAKE OWEN & MACKLEMORE are among the artists and celebrities playing golf this weekend (FEBRUARY 4th, 5th & 6th) in THE AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM, the tournament which pairs pro golfers with amateurs and celebrities on the MONTEREY PENINSULA. The event draws thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers, airing live on the GOLF CHANNEL on FRIDAY and CBS on SATURDAY and SUNDAY.

COLT FORD and CHARLES KELLY are also playing in the tournament, along with Actor/Comedian BILL MURRAY, and Actors ANDY GARCIA, CHRIS O'DONNELL and more. Click here to see the list of pro-golfers playing in the tournament.

Amateur experts on the scene say "JAKE OWEN is the artist to watch, but watch out for BEN RECTOR."

