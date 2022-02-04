Anitta (Photo: UTA)

Global entertainment, talent and sports company UTA has signed BRAZILIAN global pop superstar ANITTA for worldwide representation in all areas excluding her native country.

Since her rise to stardom six years ago, ANITTA has amassed 55 million INSTAGRAM followers and over 15 million YOUTUBE subscribers, collectively garnering more than 5.6 billion views.

Said UTA CEO JEREMY ZIMMER, “We are thrilled to work with ANITTA and her team at S10. She is a brilliantly talented and charismatic star with a keen sense of the entertainment business. Her passion to work across multiple verticals like music, brands, fashion, television, and film, makes her a perfect match for the entrepreneurial team at UTA.”

Added ANITTA, “[I am] very excited to be joining JEREMY ZIMMER and the whole team at UTA. Looking forward to working with them across all aspects of my career alongside my manager BRANDON SILVERSTEIN and S10 MANAGEMENT.

ANITTA released her newest single “Boys Don’t Cry,” after “Girl From Rio,” which was her first single to hit Top 40 radio in the U.S., and the single “Faking Love” featuring SAWEETIE. Beginning with her self-titled debut album in 2013, she has released four albums to date. Her latest album, "Kisses," was released in APRIL 2019 and marked her first trilingual album with songs in SPANISH, PORTUGUESE and ENGLISH. Newly signed to WARNER RECORDS, she is currently in the studio recording her fifth album. She has also collaborated with MADONNA, MAJOR LAZER, J. BALVIN, DIPLO, OZUNA and MALUMA, among others.

"Kisses" was nominated for BEST URBAN ALBUM at the 2019 LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS. She also won BEST FEMALE ARTIST at the LATIN AMAs this year, and she has been named BEST BRAZILIAN ACT at the MTV EUROPE MUSIC AWARDS five consecutive times. She recently performed on "The Tonight Show With JIMMY FALLON and is scheduled to appear at COACHELLA this APRIL.

