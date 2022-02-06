Sherri Lynn

SHERRI LYNN, producer and co-host of the nationally syndicated BRANT HANSEN SHOW, has written and directed the musical comedy “The Bold and the Sanctified.”

It's about race, healing and unity in the church. The story follows the struggles of a black and a white pastor who face racial conflict when they combine their congregations for financial reasons.

“The Bold and the Sanctified” will be performed live at OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY in BOURBONNAIS, IL on FEBRUARY 26th at 2PM and 7PM, with a nationwide live stream at 8 PM. To find out more about the play and livestream go here.

