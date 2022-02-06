Premiering At SXSW Film Fest

DOLLY PARTON and KELLY CLARKSON have joined forces to record a new version of the PARTON classic “9 to 5.” The duet, produced by SHANE MCANALLY, is for an upcoming documentary, “Still Working 9 to 5,” which will premiere at the SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST FILM FESTIVAL in MARCH. The film stars PARTON, JANE FONDA, LILY TOMLIN, DABNEY COLEMAN, RITA MORENO, ALLISON JANNEY and MEGAN HILTY.

The new version of the theme song from the original “9 to 5” movie is slower than the original. Co-director/producer CAMILLE HARDMAN told VARIETY, “The first iteration, DOLLY’s original version, was very upbeat. There was a lot of hope, I would say, in the song. And this version is just a little bit melancholic,” reflecting one of the themes of the documentary, “that women are still trying to get equality and it hasn’t happened yet, 42 years after this song was created.”

VARIETY said, "The original plan was to ask PARTON to do a new song for the doc, but MCANALLY had an idea for doing a refresher on '9 to 5' and, months later, created a demo that its singer-songwriter fell in love with. PARTON and CLARKSON recorded their parts in NOVEMBER and DECEMBER, and filmed themselves in the studio as well for a forthcoming music video."

MCANALLY’s SMACKSONGS and label, MONUMENT RECORDS, will partner on the rollout for the song, which could come in MAY. Attendees at the four SXSW screenings on MARCH 13th, 14th (two screenings, one online) and 18th will get to hear it first. VARIETY reports that at least eight PARTON songs were licensed for the film, including "Just Because I'm A Woman."

Click here to see the teaser for “Still Working 9 to 5.”

