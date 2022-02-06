From Worst To First

Calling all radio freaks! Get ready for the documentary that producers, PENGUARDIA PRODUCTIONS, INC. are calling, “The true story of the legendary WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK -- following the colorful characters that started the station in the early 1980s, and how they used unconventional and outlandish methods to go from NEW YORK CITY’s worst-rated radio station to #1.”

A history-making meteoric rise from “worst to first” launched by legendary programmer/morning man SCOTT SHANNON (now mornings at WCBS-F/NEW YORK) “at 6:08a on AUGUST 2, 1983,” according to WIKIPEDIA.

“The first two songs ever played on the station were SURVIVOR/Eye Of the Tiger and NEIL DIAMOND/America. In just 74 days after signing on, in AUTUMN 1983, WHTZ had climbed from last place to first in the NEW YORK ARBITRON ratings book.”

You can see the trailer for this historical documentary here. It’s a who’s who of Z100’s early days.

You can pre-order the documentary, set for release on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th, for $12.99 through iTUNES, and on that page also check out who appears in the documentary and who produced it, like:

SCOTT SHANNON, ELVIS DURAN, JON BON JOVI, NILE RODGERS, ANITA BONITA, ROSS BRITTAIN, PETE CONSENZA, MICHAEL ELLIS, CATHY DONOVAN, GARY FISHER, GERALDO RIVERA, TAYLOR DAYNE and so many more.

