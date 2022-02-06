"The Doctor" Jerry Boulding

This month ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER is featuring our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING. His BLACK HISTORY MONTH columns provided a necessary gut check on race, business, history, politics, education, and Black music.

WEAVER said, "JERRY always talked about the impact of BLACK HISTORY MONTH and the obligation to make sure the contributions of African Americans in this country are never overlooked. He made me understand that BLACK radio stood for more than just playing music. It's about Black culture and keeping the focus on all change, regardless of whether it's good or bad."

BOULDING once told me, "Knowing Black history gives us a deeper understanding when it comes to dealing with issues that African Americans are still having to overcome."

You can read BOULDING's Part 2 of this four-part BLACK HISTORY MONTH series here.

