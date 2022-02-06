Joe Rogan: Under fire (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

SPOTIFY has removed more than 100 episodes of JOE ROGAN's controversial podcast, "The JOE ROGAN Experience," after his use of the N-word was revealed in segments put together by neosoul star INDIA.ARIE, who followed NEIL YOUNG, JONI MITCHELL and others in taking her music off the service.

The JREMISSING website reported over the weekend 113 episodes of the show, many of them even before the COVID brouhaha, were taken down from SPOTIFY.

Among the yanked shows are those featuring well-known conservatives, far-right pundits or conspiracy theorists, including PROUD BOYS founder GAVIN McINNES, ALEX JONES and MILO YIANNOPOULOS as well as comedians like RICH VOS, LITTLE ESTHER and BULLETPROOF founder DAVE ASPREY.

ROGAN has been absent from SPOTIFY for a week. The podcaster apologized and pledged more moderation on his popular show.

ROGAN was forced to apologize for his use of the n-word, calling those instances he used it “regretful and shameful.”

SPOTIFY founder DANIEL EK doubled down on ROGAN over the weekend, defending him much as he did during a heated Town Hall meeting with his company last week. While "strongly condemning" the podcast's use of the word, he insisted he's keeping the host on "to [elevate[ all types of creators."

The company's stock fell 16% to a 21-month low in the wake of the Town Hall meeting.





