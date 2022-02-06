Alton Irwin: Gnarly Charlie RIP

Radio veteran ALTON IRWIN, who went by GNARLY CHARLIE, CLIFF "TRUCKIN'" KENYON, SMOKIN' WILLIE B. GOODE, and country DJ MIKE RIVERS in a 46-year-long career as a broadcaster, passed away at the age of 71, according to a FACEBOOK post from his daughter, ALANNAH.

"You are never really fully prepared for that moment when you get the call, but I am so thankful that he was able to go peacefully and without pain," she wrote.

"For those of you that knew him, he was always an upbeat guy that enjoyed life as best as he could. He had a love for all things music and baseball. He had a 46-year career in radio, casting his iconic voice all over the airwaves in NEW ENGLAND, NEW YORK and SOUTH FLORIDA. He was known for his booming, charismatic tone and always made radio fun.

"He was always out to make people feel special and heard on the radio, but he’d always tell you how proud he was of his little girl.

"I love you so much, dad. I’ll miss your texts and phone calls, but I’ll always have the memories we created. I hope you are able to keep the airwaves 'smokin’' in the afterlife. I will miss you more than words can describe."

IRWIN most recently worked at AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH)/MIAMI, where he billed himself as Certified 80s Freak GNARLY CHARLIE. Among his other many stops were WILI/WILLIMATIC, CT; WCCC/HARTFORD, WFIF/MILFORD, CT, WAVZ/WKCI HAMDEN,NE HAVEN, CT. WPLJ/WHTZ/NEW YORK, WHTT/BOSTON, Y100/MIAMI and WFLC/MIAMI. among many others.

« see more Net News