RMLC x GMR Pact

RADIO MUSIC LICENSE COMMITTEE (RMLC) and GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS, LLC (GMR) have released a statement declaring conditions for their agreement to settle the long-running lawsuits have been satisfied, including a majority of commercial radio stations entering long-term licenses with GMR. The settlement agreement is now final, and the licenses that radio stations signed will begin on APRIL 1st.

Commented GMR founder IRVING AZOFF, “GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS stands for songwriters and the value of their music. I am proud of the GMR team for the hard work on behalf of songwriters in achieving this settlement. It is wonderful that GMR and thousands of radio stations coast to coast are partnered to bring great music to fans for many years.”

RMLC Chairman, ED ALSINGER III added, “This settlement puts an end to more than five years of litigation and represents a shared desire by both sides to find a way for radio stations and GMR to work together on a long-term basis without repeatedly resorting to litigation.”

At RMLC’s request, GMR has agreed that any radio station that still wishes to opt into the settlement has the opportunity to do so until MARCH 31st by contacting GMR at radiolicensing@globalmusicrights.com. As of APRIL 1st, stations without a license from GMR will no longer be permitted to publicly perform songs within the GMR repertory.

« see more Net News