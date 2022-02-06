Irene Agbontaen (Photo: UTA)

UTA has named IR3ENE AGBONTAEN Director/Artist Brand Stratregy on the Music Brand Partnership team. This newly created role will be based in LONDON.

AGBONTAEN will focus on artist brand strategy for the LONDON office’s EUROPEAN roster of clients. Her focus will be developing strategies for artists in the brand partnerships space, leading endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, and building long-term brands and businesses for artists.

She brings over a decade of experience and has consulted with top global brands such as APPLE, NIKE and YOUTUBE MUSIC. She is the founder of accessible style brand TTYA LONDON.

UTA Co-Head Of Global Music Partnerships TONI WALLACE commented, “Throughout her career, IRENE has always been at the center of culture, design and fashion. She is a tastemaker and entrepreneur who has continuously helped leading brands redefine how they connect with younger audiences and talent in music and the arts. IRENE will be an invaluable asset to our LONDON office and our clients around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to UTA.”

Added AGBONTAEN, “UTA has been a leader in successfully connecting the worlds of business and pop culture. I am so excited to join the team and focus on using creative thinking to develop strategies and long-lasting partnerships for talent.”

