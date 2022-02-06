Kylie Jenner: A Mommy Of Two (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

KYLIE JENNER gave birth to her second baby, an unnamed boy, with TRAVIS SCOTT on FEBRUARY 2nd, one day after daughter STORMI's fourth birthday.

JENNER noted the birth on INSTAGRAM yesterday, posting a black-and-white photo of the child's little hand. “?? 2/2/22,” she captioned the pic.

JENNER also shared INSTRAGRAM Stories of several floral arrangements sent from sister KIM KARDASHIAN and her four children.

“Congratulations TRAVIS, KYLIE and STORMI!” read the card amidst purple roses. "We are so excited and love you so much. KIM, NORTH, SAINT, CHICAGO and PSALM XOXO.”

KYLIE confirmed her second pregnancy in SEPTEMBER, showing it off in a sheer lace bodysuit during NEW YORK FASHION WEEK.

