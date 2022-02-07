Basile

ORBYT MEDIA Sr. Mgr./National Content & Affiliate Relations ROB BASILE has resigned and is exploring new opportunities. ORBYT MEDIA is a Canadian syndication group, and a subsidiary of BELL MEDIA.

BASILE tells ALL ACCESS, "It was a privilege to work with the ORBYT MEDIA team for close to five years. This experience has provided an opportunity to work with incredible, international blue-chip partners, best in class domestic and international talent, and highly astute Canadian radio affiliates from virtually every ownership group."

BASILE continued, "Working with the BELL MEDIA team has been extraordinary. It's a company with strong leaders and high-performing teams always at the ready to lend a hand to ORBYT MEDIA."

BASILE is a veteran Canadian programmer and in his role with ORBYT MEDIA, BASILE worked closely with PREMIERE NETWORKS to introduce Canadian radio audiences to PREMIERE shows like THE WOODY SHOW, ELVIS DURAN, BOBBY BONES and THE BREAKFAST CLUB.

Reach out to BASILE at rob@robbasile.com or (970) 682-4773. His website is RobBasile.com.

