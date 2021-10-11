Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Glass Animals Back To #1; Lil Nas X Top 3; Bieber Top 5; Post/Weeknd Top 10; Doja Top 15; Puth Surges; Latto Top 20

* GLASS ANIMALS return to the top spot with "Heat Waves"

* LIL NAS X leaps into the top 3 "That's What I Want", up 5*-3* and +1037

* JUSTIN BIEBER has another top 5 hit as "Ghost" goes 7*-5* at +1050 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND both land another top 10 with "One Right Now" up 11*-10*

* DOJA CAT goes top 15 with "Woman" up 16*-14* and +1257 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH is knocking on the top 15 door three weeks in, up 20*-16* with "Light Switch" at +1957 spins

* LATTO hits the top 20 with "Big Energy" up 23*-20* at +1115 spins

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH is nearing the top 20, up 1126 spins and going 25*-21* with "Fingers Crossed"

* THE CHAINSMOKERS vault 30*-22* with "High" up 2580 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS land the top debut at 34* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" up 634 spins

* TIESTO & AVA MAX enter at 37* with "The Motto"

* ALTEGO/BRITNEY SPEARS/GINUWINE debut at 39* with "Toxic Pony"

Rhythmic: Post Malone/The Weeknd New #1; Kodak Black Top 10; SZA, Doja Top 15; The Weeknd 'Sacrifice' Top 20

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND take over the top spot with "One Right Now" up 3*-1* and +318 spins

* KODAK BLACK goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 579 spins

* SZA hits the top 15, rising 17*-13* with "I Hate U" and +342 spins

* DOJA CAT also goes top 15, moving 18*-14* with "Woman" at +304 spins

* THE WEEKND enters the top 20 with "Sacrifice" up 22*-18* and +265 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN leap 25*-21* with "Peru" at +197 spins

* MUNI LONG leaps 37*-30* with "Hrs And Hrs," up 430 spins

* KALAN.FRFR (FOR REAL FOR REAL) has the top debut at 36* with "Never Lose You" at +212 spins

* SAINT JHN comes in at 38* with "The Best Part Of Life"

* 2 CHAINZ charts at 40* with "Pop Music" at +184 spins

Urban: CKAY Holds Top Spot; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top 5; Kodak Black Top 10; Quartet Enter Top 20

* CKAY holds the top spot at Urban with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah") for a second week in a row

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, and SILK SONIC go top 5 with "Smokin' Out The Window," up 7*-5* and +399 spins

* KODAK BLACK enters the top 10, up 12*-8* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 846 spins

* Four songs enter the top 20 this week, led by CHRIS BROWN, rising 21*-16* with "Iffy" at +529 spins

* GUNNA vaults 26*-17* with "Pushin," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG at +967 spins

* MUNI LONG leaps 23*-18* with "Hrs And Hrs" up 550 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes 22*-19* with "Megan's Piano" up 273 spins

* ROD WAVE vaults 36*-23* with "By Your Side" up 508 spins

* 2 CHAINZ scores the top debut at 30* with "Pop Music" at +742 spins

* MARY J. BLIGE debuts at 37* with "Good Morning Gorgeous" up 418 spins

Hot AC: Sheeran Holds Top Spot; Glass Animals Runner Up; Elton/Dua Top 3; Puth Top 15; Alesso/Katy Top 20; Chainsmokers 'High' Debut

* ED SHEERAN holds the top spot with "Shivers" for a 2nd week

* GLASS ANIMALS leap 5*-2* with "Heat Wave" up 179 spins as they shoot for a chart topper at a third format

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA are top 3, up 4*-3* with "Cold Heart"

* Inside the top 10, JUSTIN BIEBER continues to post strong spin gains with "Ghost" up 7*-6* and +321 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH is top 15 in his third week, going 19*-15* with "Light Switch" at +673 spins

* ALESSO & KATY PERRY are top 20 with "When I'm Gone" moving 22*-20* and +320 spins

* THE CHAINSMOKERS post a big debut at 24* with "High" up 714 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE and BLACKBEAR leap 35*-28* with "Love It When You Hate Me" - up 134 spins

* JOHN K returns with "A LOT" debuting at 35* and +153 spins

* ENCANTO (CAST) debuts at 37* with "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

* LAUREN-SPENCER SMITH scores at 38* with "Fingers Crossed" - a good debut at +117 spins

Active Rock: Three Days Grace Remain #1; Jack White Top 3; Shinedown, Muse Top 10; Chili Peppers Return

* THREE DAYS GRACE hold the top spot with "So Called Life" for a 2nd week

* JACK WHITE is top 3, up 4*-3* with "Taking Me Back" at +65 spins

* SHINEDOWN is top 10 in its 2nd week on the chart, up 21*-8* with "Planet Zero," up 447 spins

* MUSE goes top 10, up 13*-9* with "Won't Stand Down," up 211 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA is top 15 with "Never Gonna Learn," moving 18*-15* and is up 146 spins

* GHOST surges into the top 20, up 30*-20* with "Call Me Little Sunshine," up 200 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS make their return, entering at 21* with "Black Summer" with 526 spins

* BEARTOOTH debuts at 38* with "Skin"

* A DAY TO REMEMBER enter at 39* with "Re-Entry," featuring MARK HOPPUS

Alternative: Imagine Dragons Take Top Spot; Jack White Top 3; Daisy X AJR Top 5; Yungblud Top 10; Chili Peppers Return

* IMAGINE DRAGONS take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" at +305 spins

* JACK WHITE is top 3 at both Active Rock and Alternative with "Taking Me Back," up 4*-3* and +124 spins

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Record Player"

* YUNGBLUD goes top 10, moving 11*-9* with "fleabag," at +164 spins

* GAYLE is top 15, up 17*-14* with "abcdefu," and +197 spins

* WETLEG goes top 20, up 23*-19* with "Chaise Longue"

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS return and debut at 20* with "Black Summer" with 717 spins

* BOB MOSES leaps 31*-22* with "Love Brand New" at +266 spins

* REX ORANGE COUNTY debuts at 31* with "Keep It Up"

* A DAY TO REMEMBER debuts at 34* with "Re-entry," featuring MARK HOPPUS

* BLEACHERS come on at 36* with "How Dare You Want More"

Triple A: Mayer Takes Top Spot; Coin, Adele Top 5; Foo Fighters Top 10; Foals, Eddie Vedder Top 15

* JOHN MAYER takes over the top of the Triple A chart with "Wild Blue," moving 4*-1* at +57 spins

* COIN enters the top 5, up 8*-4* with "Chapstick" - up 66 spins

* ADELE also has another top 5 hit with "Oh My God," moving 7*-5*

* FOO FIGHTERS hit the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Love Dies Young," up 70 spins

* FOALS go top 15 with "Wake Me Up," moving 16*-13* at +44 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER is top 15 as well with "Brother The Cloud," leaping 21*-15* and +54 spins

* BRANDI CARLILE surges 28*-19* with "Broken Horses," up 58 spins

* LUMINEERS debut at 28* with "Where We Are" at +77 spins

* LUCIUS debuts at 30* with "Next To Normal"

