NPR Sr. Dir./Employee & Labor Relations and Investigations SELYN HONG has been upped to VP/Human Resources. HONG reports to NPR Chief Human Resources Officer CARRIE STORER.

STORER commented, "Since coming to NPR in JANUARY 2020, SELYN has distinguished herself in her understanding of the organization, our mission and operations and in her commitment to fairness, ensuring that everyone at NPR feels seen, heard, and valued. I have greatly appreciated SELYN's thought partnership and am thrilled to see her now join NPR's Leadership Team."

HONG added, "I'm thrilled to be part of NPR's service to the nation and to work at an organization whose mission I so deeply believe in. We are NPR, and it's been an honor to work alongside such mission-driven, talented, and committed colleagues. The people of NPR are incredible. The ways we've shown up and supported each other through the extraordinary, unprecedented challenges of the past two years give me hope and inspiration that fuel my work here every day. I look forward to continuing to support my fellow Nippers in this new role."

Prior to coming to NPR, HONG served as a labor and employment attorney at SEYFARTH SHAW LLP's SAN FRANCISCO and then WASHINGTON offices.

