Addressing Privacy Issues

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU's IAB TECH LAB has announced the formation of the Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) Working Group, which will work on the development of PETs, currently used in the insurance and financial industries, for the digital advertising industry.

“In 2020, we launched Project Rearc as a global call to action to ‘re-architect’ digital marketing, and since then, we’ve been developing a portfolio of solutions to support addressability and the sustainability of an ad-funded internet,” said SVP/Product SHAILLEY SINGH. “As we move forward into the new phases and approaches to this challenge, our Privacy Enhancing Technologies Working Group will be essential to enabling addressability solutions that are inherently private and data secure to ensure consumer anonymity across the digital advertising landscape.”

« see more Net News