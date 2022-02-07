Important Webinar

Make sure to sign up for the NUVOODOO Ratings Prospect Study 19 webinar, fielded early last month. It’s set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th at 1p (ET). A choice takeaway: “Those who commute to a job outside the home are more likely to listen to radio during the workday than listeners working from home.”

RPS 19 was fielded in early JANUARY when two things were happening: first, folks were getting back to work after the holidays and, second, the OMICRON variant was spreading rapidly across the country. Through the earlier stages of the pandemic, as well as in this latest study, the data has shown more upside for radio when the focus is on the out-of-home audience.

