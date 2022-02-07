Nilan (Photo: Twitter @knucklesnilan30)

Former MONTREAL CANADIENS, BOSTON BRUINS, and NEW YORK RANGERS right winger CHRIS NILAN has posted a note to FACEBOOK and TWITTER saying he was fired from his radio show at BELL MEDIA Sports CKGM-A (TSN 690)/MONTREAL for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

NILAN, who had hosted "OFF THE CUFF" on TSN 690 since 2013, wrote that "late last year, BELL MEDIA ordered me to take the COVID 19 vaccine. After consultation with my doctor and based upon my medical conditions, I have decided not to take the shot. I sought a medical exemption and was denied. On TUESDAY, I received a letter from RICHARD GRAY, Regional General Manager, Radio TV, Eastern Region of BELL MEDIA informing me that '...BELL is terminating (my contract)... effective immediately." He called the move "unfair" and concluded, "Knocked down 9 times, got up 10...."

For those of you who have been wondering where I’ve been pic.twitter.com/9G7DQsVMe0 — Chris Nilan (@KnucklesNilan30) February 3, 2022

