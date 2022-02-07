Over $28,000 Raised

iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU's FEBRUARY 4 event to raise money to benefit the TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY, #KOKUAFORTONGA, raised over $28,000 to aid the area devastated by JANUARY 15 undersea volcanic eruption off the coast of TONGA. iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU and AMERICAN RED CROSS, PACIFIC ISLAND REGION are leaving the online donation sites open until SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13.

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSSK/HONOLULU morning host MICHAEL W. PERRY commented, "In just the first 24 hours of #KOKUAFORTONGA, our listeners gave an astounding $20K and we’re now over $28K!. That’s not pledges, but actual cash for the RED CROSS on the ground to maintain the first, urgent relief efforts after the devastation. The need to help our PACIFIC neighbors will continue for months, corporate pledges will be given, but you started it. I am so proud of our iHEARTRADIO morning shows, and the generous Aloha from our friends in HAWAII. Mahalo!"

AMERICAN RED CROSS, PACIFIC ISLAND REGION CEO DIANE PETERS-NGUYEN added, "Seeing the local community come together to help our island neighbors is wonderful. We're grateful for the partnership with iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU to collect the continuing donations which provide aid to TONGA."

iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU Market Pres. SCOTT HOGLE said, "We’re proud to have partnered with RED CROSS on this powerful initiative. I can’t think of a better way to use HAWAII‘s most influential morning shows at iHEARTMEDIA than to rally around a great cause like #KOKUAFORTONGA. A special thank you to those of you who partnered with us to help those in most need."

Monetary donations to support the relief efforts are being accepted on all iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU radio station websites, and monetary donations can be made via HAWAIIAN FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION’s website at Hificu.com.

The cluster includes News-Talk KHVH-A, Hawaiian KDNN (ISLAND 98.5), Sports KIKI-A (FOX SPORTS 990), AC KSSK-A-F, Top 40/Rhythmic KUBT (93.9 THE BEAT), K-Pop/J-Pop KUCD-HD2-K256AS (PoP! 99.1) and Alternative KUCD (STAR 101.9).

