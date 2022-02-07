Cowherd Tops National Show List

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s annual top-20 lists of sports radio shows, stations, and programmers have kicked off their latest round with the BSM Top 20 National Sports Radio Shows of 2021, selected by a 46-member panel of experts and topped for the sixth time in seven years by FOX SPORTS RADIO’s “THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD.”

BSM Pres. JASON BARRETT said, "COLIN COWHERD has proven consistently that he's one of the elite talents in sports radio. His program regularly delivers a combination of topical, entertaining, and interesting conversations and opinions mixed in with high profile guests. With JOY TAYLOR by his side, and eyes and ears everywhere digesting all he has to offer, it's no surprise that our executive panel continues to recognize him as the best on the national circuit."

The top 20:

1. THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD, FOX SPORTS RADIO

2. THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO

3. THE DAN PATRICK SHOW, FOX SPORTS RADIO

4. GREENY, MIKE GREENBERG, ESPN RADIO

5. MAD DOG UNLEASHED WITH CHRIS RUSSO, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO

6. THE JIM ROME SHOW, CBS SPORTS RADIO

7. THE PAUL FINEBAUM SHOW, ESPN RADIO/SEC NETWORK

8. THE D.A. SHOW, DAMON AMENDOLARA, CBS SPORTS RADIO

9. KEYSHAWN, JWILL & MAX, KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, MAX KELLERMAN, ESPN RADIO

10. THE RICH EISEN SHOW, WESTWOOD ONE

11. TIKI & TIERNEY, TIKI BARBER and BRANDON TIERNEY, CBS SPORTS RADIO

12. THE DOUG GOTTLIEB SHOW, FOX SPORTS RADIO

13. SCHEIN ON SPORTS WITH ADAM SCHEIN, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO

14. FREDDIE & FITZSIMMONS, FREDDIE COLEMAN and IAN FITZSIMMONS, ESPN RADIO

15. CANTY & GOLIC JR., CHRIS CANTY and MIKE GOLIC JR., ESPN RADIO

16. MORNING MEN, MIKE BABCHIK, WILLIE COLON, EVAN COHEN, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO

17. THE ODD COUPLE WITH ROB PARKER AND CHRIS BROUSSARD, FOX SPORTS RADIO

18. THE BEN MALLER SHOW, FOX SPORTS RADIO

19. THE JASON SMITH SHOW WITH MIKE HARMON, FOX SPORTS RADIO

20. OFF CAMPUS WITH MARK PACKER, SIRIUSXM ESPNU RADIO

