We Have A Winner

The winner of the second annual "The Next Great Podcast" competition held by iHEARTRADIO, DAN PATRICK, and TONGAL is "HOOKERGATE: CRIMINALS & LIBERTINES IN THE SOUTH," hosted by Dr. LINDSAY BYRON. The show, looking at a 1977 prostitution ring case in the SOUTH, will be distributed by the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK this SUMMER.

"HOOKERGATE" will join the 2020 winner, LIANNA HOSTON and SIENA JEAKLE's "TOSSED POPCORN," on the network; "TOSSED POPCORN" debuted in JULY 2021.

