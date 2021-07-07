Stapleton (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON for taking the #1 spot this week on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his latest hit, “You Should Probably Leave.”

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MERCURY NASHVILLE SVP DAMON MOBERLY; UMG VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MERCURY Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JACK CHRISTOPHER, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JILL BRUNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion SALLY ANGELI, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion NICK KAPER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion SUMMER HARLOW and Coord./Promotion JEANNIE SULLIVAN.

