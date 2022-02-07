Herring (Photo: Triple Tigers Records)

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING has renewed his contract, committing to remain at the label through JANUARY of 2025.

HERRING joined the TRIPLE TIGERS team as SVP in 2017, and took the label's first seven singles (and eight of its first 11 singles) to #1. His experience before TRIPLE TIGERS includes stints with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, DISNEY's LYRIC STREET RECORDS and MERCURY NASHVILLE, where he and TRIPLE TIGERS Pres./Partner NORBERT NIX were teammates.

“I’ve known KEVIN a long time and he has never wavered in his passion for music, his commitment to leadership, and his determination to advance the careers of his team and the artists he represents,” said NIX. “I’m thrilled that he has agreed to stay at TRIPLE TIGERS until 2025, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next.”

“I’ve been blessed with fabulous music, an amazing staff, and a label head, NORBERT NIX, who understands how important focus is,” said HERRING. “As long as I have those three things, I can enjoy doing this for a long time.”

