Michael B. Jordan Is 35 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (2/9) to ALL ACCESS Dir./Business Development MARK CAPUANO, former WKSM/FT. WALTON BEACH's MISTI DOUGLAS, former KBRQ/SAN FRANCISCO’s CHUY GOMEZ, CONCORD’s HOWARD FRANK, RADIO ONE/WASHINGTON D.C.’s LUIS HERNANDEZ, KOBQ/ALBUQUERQUE’s REBECCA HASTINGS, former CUMULUS VP/Urban and WNBM/NEW YORK PD KEN JOHNSON, NRG/OMAHA Market Mgr. MARK SCHECTERLE, WFSH/ATLANTA’s PARKS STAMPER, former KVMA/PHOENIX PD RON “GERONIMO” PRICE, HOMELESS RECORDS' DEREK BENNETT, SIRIUSXM’s VIC CLEMONS, EDGEMARKETING Pres. JOHN JENKINS, PREMIERE NETWORKS’ ED POWERS, KUBT/HONOLULU’s HAWAIIAN RYAN, former WKXJ/CHATTANOOGA PD SASSY, WASH/WASHINGTON D.C.’s SABRINA CONTE, KKBQ/HOUSTON APD/MD CAITLIN “CJ” JOHNSON, former WCKT/FT. MYERS PD MIKE TYLER, WFLC/MIAMI's KIMMY B., NIELSEN RADIO VP/Music STEPHANIE FRIEDMAN, WESTWOOD ONE’s JAY COFFEY, SAGA/CHAMPAIGN-URBANA Market VP/GM KAREN COCHRANE, and to KRXQ/SACRAMENTO’s CARLOTA.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (2/10), COLUMBIA SVP/Urban AZIM RASHID, CBS NEWS RADIO’s AMY BOLTON, industry vet JEFFREY NAUMANN, CO5’s KEN PITTMAN, ANIMAL RADIO NETWORKS’ HAL ABRAMS, PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated host GLENN BECK, CUMULUS/COLUMBUS-STARKVILLE-WEST POINT, MS VP/Market Mgr. GREG BENEFIELD, WWBX/BOSTON’s DEIRDRE DAGATA, MUSIC CHOICE’s DOUG FOREMAN, APPLE's SCOTT HEUERMAN, MAIN LINE/LOUISVILLE OM GEORGE LINDSEY, VALORY MUSIC VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, QUARTZ HILL RECORDS Dir./Promotion RAY VAUGHN, MCVAY/COOK & ASSOC's DAVE LANGE, former CCB MEDIA/CAPE COD Marketing & Promotions Dir. SAMANTHA OLIVIERA, and KMJ-A/FRESNO PD BLAKE TAYLOR.

« see more Net News