AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT has promoted Writer/Editor ERIN VERMEULEN to evening News Anchor, handling the 7p-midnight (ET) hours.

“ERIN is well connected to the community and has a number of great ideas to keep listeners informed about the top stories and events happening across metro DETROIT, the state and the country,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “We are excited to promote ERIN to anchor and look forward to hearing her voice on WWJ.”

“I am really excited to get back to my radio roots as a news presenter at one of the most iconic stations in the country,” said VERMEULEN, who has been in broadcasting for 23 years with stints at BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT and iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES. “I am also very grateful to work with such talented and extraordinary people at WWJ. It is great to be back on the airwaves in my hometown, where I started my career more than 20 years ago.”

