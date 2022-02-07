Promotes Smith

NRG MEDIA has promoted CFO JIM SMITH to COO, adding operational oversight for the company's stations to his financial duties.

Pres./CEO MARY QUASS said, “JIM understands the importance of NRG’s mission to provide great local radio and plays an instrumental role in leading the company through operational challenges created by the pandemic over the last two years.”

SMITH, who has been CFO for 14 years, said, “I am excited for our future. We have a great team and I look forward to us continuing to drive the NRG way.”

