NEIL STAVEM, Manager of NORTHWESTERN MEDIA’s Christian Talk FAITH RADIO NETWORK, will retire JULY 1st, 2022.



STAVEM shared, “I’m filled with gratitude for the privilege of being a part of this work, for the growth I’ve experienced personally, the growth of the media ministry, and for the good friends I’ve worked with along the way.”



“After serving nearly 46 years at NORTHWESTERN, NEIL STAVEM is truly a legend.” said JASON SHARP, Senior VP for Media. “His love for GOD, FAITH RADIO, and his team will be greatly missed.”

