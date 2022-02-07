Anniversary

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY, NY is celebrating its 100th anniversary on FEBRUARY 20th.

The festivities will include a live broadcast starting at 1p (ET) and live event at the KENMORE BALLROOM starting at 3p, including a recreation of the first radio drama "THE WOLF" and a lecture from the MUSEUM OF INNOVATION AND SCIENCE's CHRIS HUNTER. The station is also posting a weekly podcast, "WIRELESS: 100 YEARS OF WGY," hosted by News Anchor MIKE PATRICK.

“It’s an honor and huge responsibility to lead an institution of innovation and community service such as WGY into its next 100 years,” said PD JEFF WOLF. “We’re looking forward to highlighting our first 100 years & commemorating important events in history throughout 2022.”

“As a long time CAPITAL REGION resident, WGY has had an impact on my life since the early 60’s,” said SVP/Programming JOHN COOPER. “Starting as a listener, it has been an honor and privilege to have been able to work directly with some of the great News/Talk programmers and personalities over my last 22 years. 100 years of service to this community is an amazing milestone. WGY is the go-to station when you need to know.”

“When I graduated from SUNY ALBANY over 30 years ago, it was time to understand what was happening in the CAPITAL REGION and beyond,” said Area Pres. HOWARD GREINER. “WGY became a trusted source of information that helped me begin and develop my business career. It is very meaningful to be a part of this celebration with great people, past and present, at WGY.”

