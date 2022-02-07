-
Local Media/San Diego Sets SoCal Taco Fest 2022
February 7, 2022 at 8:05 AM (PT)
LOCAL MEDIA/SAN DIEGO stations Adult Hits KFBG (100.7 BIG-FM), Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5), Top 40 (Z90.3) and Alternative XTRA-F (91X) have set SATURDAY, MAY 14 for SOCAL TACO FEST 2022.
The event will be held at SAN DIEGO's WATERFRONT PARK and feature SIR-MIX-ALOT, TREACH from NAUGHTY BY NATURE, ROB BASE, YOUNG MC and more. SOCAL TACO FEST 2022 will see the debut of a second main stage to feature LATINX acts. The BUENA ONDA stage will feature BANDA MACHOS, ANA BARBARA and more.
Get more details on SOCAL TACO FEST 2022 here.