Starting 2/7

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH launched the All-New RIVER Morning Show (2/7) featuring JOSH HOOPER, CHAD BRADLEY and HANNAH PFAU. It was announced (NET NEWS 1/21) that adjustments were being made to middays and nights as well. No details about nights were given at that time.



Starting today (2/7), THE RIVER will begin airing the syndicated THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW weekday evenings.



HOOPER remarked, “In our industry, content is king. I have been a fan of BRANT for over a decade, like many in our industry, and I’m so thankful to add BRANT & SHERRI to our daily lineup.”



HANSEN shared, "We love being part of THE RIVER. They're just really, really good at what they do, and COLUMBUS is a big (and growing) market. We're excited about this."



PAUL TIPTON of SMART RADIO SUITE added, “SMART RADIO SUITE is honored that THE RIVER has trusted us with their (weekend) audience over the last couple of years with THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW. We are super excited to extend our relationship with THE RIVER and work together to reach more listeners.”







