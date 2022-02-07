Protesting At iHeart

MUSICFIRST has sent three mobile billboard trucks to circle iHEARTMEDIA's NEW YORK headquarters building urging iHEARTMEDIA to compensate artists for airplay on the company's stations. The billboard trucks feature messages from DIONNE WARWICK, SAM MOORE and artist/activist BLAKE MORGAN.

MUSICFIRST plans to circle the iHEARTRADIO headquarters until 4p (ET).

