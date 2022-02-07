Protesting At iHeartRadio

MUSICFIRST has sent three mobile billboard trucks to circle iHEARTRADIO's NEW YORK headquarters building urging iHEARTRADIO to compensate artist for airplay on the company's stations. The billboard trucks feature messages from DIONNE WARWICK, SAM MOORE and artist/activist BLAKE MORGAN.

MUSICFIRST plans to circle the iHEARTRADIO headquarters until 4 p Eastern.

« see more Net News