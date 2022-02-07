Alloway, Kerr And Nelkin

The NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION will induct RICK ALLOWAY, GARY KERR and NEIL NELKIN into its HALL OF FAME in AUGUST. The induction ceremony will take place during the 87th Annual NBA convention.

ALLOWAY worked at KFOR/LINCOLN from 1972-1984. He has been a long-time high school sports play-by-play announcer and a faculty member at the UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA since 1986.

KERR was a broadcast journalist for 34 years before retiring in 1998. Since 2000, KERR has been a volunteer helping to organize education programs at the OMAHA PRESS CLUB.

NELKIN has had a 50-year broadcast career that includes work as an announcer, talk show host, program director, operations manager, station manager and co-owner. NELKIN remains active in OMAHA radio at both NRG MEDIA and WALNUT MEDIA.

