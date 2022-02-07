Neal (Photo: Tanner Gallagher)

Country music booking agent AUSTIN NEAL has opened NASHVILLE-based boutique artist booking firm THE NEAL AGENCY, with eight artists on the initial roster, ASHLAND CRAFT, ERNEST, RILEY GREEN, HARDY, JOHN MORGAN, CHASE RICE, SEAFORTH, and MORGAN WALLEN. NEAL previously was an agent at WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR (WME), and made headlines last year when he began booking shows for WALLEN on his own after the artist had been dropped from the WME roster following the release of a TMZ video showing him using a racial slur.

NEAL is a third generation booking agent, who gained management experience working with BIG & RICH and BRUCE KALMICK at TRIPLE 8. NEAL follows in the footsteps of his father, WME partner (and longtime BUDDY LEE ATTRACTIONS Pres.) KEVIN NEAL, and his grandfather BOB NEAL, who managed ELVIS PRESLEY, and had stints booking JOHNNY CASH, CARL PERKINS, ROY ORBISON, SONNY JAMES and JERRY LEE LEWIS. BOB NEAL opened the original NEAL AGENCY in NASHVILLE in the mid '60s.

“I hope to have an agency that’s reflective of the kinds of relationships with my artists that I have with the people I’m starting this agency with,” said NEAL. “I truly care about each person and the vision of what that artist wants to build. Beyond long careers and relationships, it’s a way to make a community of people through touring. I have always wanted and tried to be super-strategic in how I’ve attempted to tour our artists. It’s about being very focused on the next step to get to the next step. This smaller roster allows us to be hyper-focused on the people we’ve signed.

“RILEY GREEN from JACKSONVILLE, AL is the new age TIM McGRAW, while HARDY is a songwriter who comes from another place," NEAL added. "ERNEST is one of the most entertaining people I’ve ever met. SEAFORTH are both musical and hilarious. CHASE RICE, with his 'Head Down, Eyes Up' brand, understands the audience, and ASHLAND CRAFT is such a free spirit and such a great vocalist. JOHN MORGAN is so dynamic and definitely an artist to watch in 2022. It’s an honor to work with all of them.”

