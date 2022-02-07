Allen & Barrett To Join Parton

Rising Country stars JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT will join the previously announced DOLLY PARTON as co-hosts of the 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on MARCH 7th in LAS VEGAS. In addition to co-hosting, ALLEN and BARRETT will assist in unveiling select nominations for the awards on the @ACMawards TWITTER account on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10th beginning at 9:30a (CT).

PARTON was named host of the two-hour show earlier this month (NET NEWS 2/3). It is set to take place at ALLEGIANT STADIUM, and stream live without commercial interruptions on PRIME VIDEO.

“The ACADEMY has a long history of highlighting the biggest stars in Country music alongside today’s rising stars, and this year that will spotlight even further,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner JIMMIE ALLEN and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year GABBY BARRETT will co-host the 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS side-by-side with DOLLY PARTON, pairing two of today’s most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world’s most beloved music icons.”

