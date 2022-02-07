Podcast Camp

Women's podcast network THE OSSA COLLECTIVE is holding a workshop for podcasters, OSSA Production Camp, on MARCH 21-22 in SANTA MONICA, CA, just before PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS. AMAZE MEDIA LABS Chief Development Officer MATTY STAUDT is hosting the event at TITLE 9 STUDIOS; the camp will give podcasters, split into teams, experience creating branded content podcasts, with voice coaching, guest booking, and engineering mentors.

Applications for the camp, which is looking for small to mid-sized podcasters with over 1,000 monthly downloads and at least one skill in the categories of editing, production, guest booking, hosting, writing, interview research, creative design, and video editing, are due by FEBRUARY 28th at https://ossacollective.com/production-camps/.

