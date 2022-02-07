Acquire Music Rights From Estates Of Layne Staley And Mike Starr Of Alice In Chains

Primary WAVE MUSIC has acquired the music rights from the Estates of LAYNE STALEY and MIKE STARR of ALICE IN CHAINS. The deal includes some of their most legendary hits, including “Man In The Box,” “Rooster,” "No Excuses" and “Would.” The deal will see the publisher acquire a stake in LAYNE STALEY’s and MIKE STARR’s music publishing catalog.

Additional deal terms will now see members of both estates gain access to PRIMARY WAVE’s entire marketing team, digital team, branding team and publishing infrastructure, which includes licensing and synch opportunities.

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC’s DAVID WEITZMAN said “PRIMARY WAVE is pleased to partner with the estates of LAYNE STALEY and MIKE STARR to honor their musical legacies as part of the classic era lineup of ALICE IN CHAINS, who created the amazing songs and records that comprise the albums DIRT and FACELIFT, and the acoustic EPs, JAR OF FLIES and SAP. These projects represent the greatest works from one of the best artists of the iconic ’90’s SEATTLE based grunge era.”

