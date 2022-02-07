Rhythm Lab Radio Expands

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE has expanded its "Rhythm Lab" specialty show to two new markets. The show, hosted by TARIK MOODY, can now be heard on ROCHESTER PUBLIC RADIO’s WRUR-FM/ROCHESTER and WITH-FM/ITHACA on SUNDAYS from 7p to 9p (ET). Both stations are part of the WXXI PUBLIC MEDIA broadcast family.

Radio Program Manager/WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL, MICHAEL BLACK said, “We were looking for something new and different that worked with our overall Triple-A music format, but also brought in additional audiences, with a more diverse spectrum of Triple-A. Having listened to TARIK and 'Rhythm Lab Radio' for some time now, I strongly feel this will be a great addition to the music discovery programming we currently air on Different Radio.”

'Rhythm Lab' originated in 2005 on MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO. The show moved to MILWAUKEE in 2007 when 88Nine RADIO MILWAUKEE launched. The weekly, two-hour program introduces listeners to new artists with an eclectic mix of urban music, combining jazz, electronic, hip-hop, and soul music,

MOODY said, “We are excited to be adding WRUR and WITH to the 'Rhythm Lab' family. The services WXXI provides for the ROCHESTER and FINGER LAKES REGIONS parallel the mission and impact we at RADIO MILWAUKEE strive to have on our city.”

