Axel Lowe & 'Southside Steve' Rickman

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS Active Rock WNNX(ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA's Morning Show featuring "SOUTHSIDE" STEVE RICKMAN and PD AXEL LOWE is moving to Afternoons starting TODAY (MONDAY 2/7). LOWE has been working on an interim basis with RICKMAN since JASON BAILEY left the morning show last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/20/21).

RICKMAN and LOWE will be joined in the afternoon by producer BRYAN ‘MO LIGHTNING’ MOZINA, who has been the morning show producer since last OCTOBER. ALL ACCESS has learned that a new morning show will be launched on WNNX later this month.

