'Nard' New Brand Manager

AUDACY Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND has named DOMINIC "NARD" NARDELLA as the new Brand Manager for the station. NARD will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for the station. He will also serve as the station’s midday show host.

NARD, originally from YOUNGSTOWN, OH, is no stranger to CLEVELAND radio, having spent a decade in the market starting in 2001 as a host at CBS/INFINITY Active Rock WXTM (XTREME 92.3) and PD in its later incarnations as Alternative WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK, then RADIO 92.3).

SVP/Market Manager, AUDACY/CLEVELAND, TOM HERSCHEL said, “NARD is the ideal candidate for this job because of his experience in CLEVELAND and his knowledge of the NCX brand. We’re looking forward to having him join our team to help take 98.5 WNCX to even greater heights in CLEVELAND.”

NARD added, “I am honored to be taking the WNCX reins. The station and the city of CLEVELAND have always been close to me. I look forward to working with the AUDACY team of TOM HERSCHEL, DAVE POPOVICH, DAVE RICHARDS and VINCE RICHARDS.”





