Nominees revealed

Nominees have been revealed for the annual ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which will be held on MONDAY, JUNE 6th at the REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL on the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS campus in CONWAY, AR.

Stations in the running for RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR are: KDXY (104.9 THE FOX)/JONESBORO, KHPQ (HOT COUNTRY 92.1)/CLINTON, KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF)/LITTLE ROCK, KXRD (RED DIRT 96.7)/FAYETTEVILLE and KZHE (KZ-100)/TEXARKANA.

Nominees for RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR are KDXY's CHRISTIE MATTHEWS, JIM & LISA of KKYR (KICKER 102.5)/TEXARKANA, LARRY & ANGEL CROSS of KABF/LITTLE ROCK, KQUS (US97)/HOT SPRINGS' TOM DUKE and WESTERN RED of KISR/FORT SMITH.

Fan voting will begin on TUESDAY, MARCH 1st and end on MONDAY, MARCH 14th at ArkansasMusic.com. To see the full list of nominees in all categories, including Country, Americana, Bluegrass and inspirational music artists, click here.

