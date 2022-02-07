Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 6 showed downloads up 6% from the previous week, and up 44% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from FEBRUARY 1, 2021 to FEBRUARY 6, 2022 was +70% for Arts, +15% for Business, +57% for Comedy, 0% for History, +26% for News, +47% for Religion & Spirituality, +35% for Science, +73% for Society & Culture, +121% for Sports, and +30% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +64% for Arts, -3% for Business, +4% for Comedy, -1% for History, +3% for News, -7% for Religion & Spirituality, -4% for Science, +26% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and -2% for True Crime.

