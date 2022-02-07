May 7th

BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS is bringing PUNK IN DRUBLIC CRAFT BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL to SACRAMENTO on SATURDAY, MAY 7th featuring NOFX, PENNYWISE, FACE TO FACE, THE BOUNCING SOULS, THE BOMBPOPS, GET DEAD and more at HEART HEALTH PARK at the CAL EXPO.

The spring festival series was created by NOFX's frontman FAT MIKE and CAMERON COLLINS of BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS. It's headlined NOFX with different lineups on MARCH 19th at SCARIZONA FESTIVAL GROUNDS in MESA, AZ; MARCH 26th at PETCO PARK in SAN DIEGO; and MARCH 27th at the VENTURA FAIRGROUNDS in VENTURA, CA.

COLLINS said, "PUNK IN DRUBLIC is one of the best touring festivals on the planet right now in my opinion. It’s pure, it’s organic and it’s everything punk rock should be. We’ve been doing it since 2017 and though we had a crap 2020 like everyone else with the pandemic, PID is back and better than ever. I can’t wait to get back out there with our people!”

Tickets for PUNK IN DRUBLIC SACRAMENTO go on sale FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th at 10a (PT) at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com.

