March 29th - April 2nd (Photo: Charlie Hartrich)

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) has confirmed the venues for its 30th ANNUAL TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, set for MARCH 29th – APRIL 2nd in NASHVILLE. The venues include 3rd & LINDSLEY, ANALOG at HUTTON HOTEL, THE BLUEBIRD CAFE, CROSS-EYED CRITTERS WATERING HOLE, ELLISTON PLACE SODA SHOP, HARD ROCK CAFE NASHVILLE, THE LISTENING ROOM CAFE, THE LOUNGE AT CITY WINERY and STATION INN.

Each venue will host numerous rounds of performances throughout the week, showcasing hundreds of songwriters from NASHVILLE and other areas, and musical talent from multiple genres.

The full lineup and passes will go on sale on TUESDAY, MARCH 1st at 10a (CT). Passes are $145 for NSAI members and $175 for non-members.

