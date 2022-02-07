Add Four New Stations To Roster

G NETWORKS WOODY & WILCOX has expanded its roster, adding four new stations to the list. The morning team, which consists of GREG “WOODY,” CHRIS WILCOX, and CHELSEA PAXTON, have added LOUD MEDIA's Rock WVLZ (106.1 VLZ)/KNOXVILLE, TN, FIRST MEDIA's Classic Rock WKOY (THE EAGLE)/BLUEFIELD, VA, and Classic Hits WKQR (Mix 92.7)/MULLENS, WV and COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS Classic Rock WWBD (94.7 The Hog)/SUMTER, SC.

G NETWORKS describes the success of the show: "WOODY & WILCOX, born on opposite sides of the country and typically on the opposite sides of most discussions, is what makes Woody & Wilcox different, and what makes it work. The Woody and Wilcox team has been called the Mailmen of Morning Radio…because they always deliver."

WOODY & WILCOX can be heard on 15 stations across the country. For more information, radio stations may reach out to RICH O’BRIEN at GNetworks (212) 380-9338 or richo@gognetworks.com

