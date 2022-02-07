Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 6 were topped by iHEARTRADIO promos, with INDEED, the chart topper for the past four weeks, falling to second place but remaining the top paid radio advertiser.

The top 10:

1. iHEARTRADIO (previous week #2; 67477 instances)

2. INDEED (#1; 62554)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#5; 55435)

4. DUCKDUCKGO (#18; 50219)

5. GETUPSIDE (#3; 48719)

6. BABBEL (#4; 45718)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#9; 41010)

8. WELCOME TO OUR SHOW PODCAST (#7; 39048)

9. WENDY'S (#8; 37216)

10. MACY'S (#32; 35145)

