-
iHeartRadio Promos Top Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart For January 31-February 6
by Perry Michael Simon
February 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 6 were topped by iHEARTRADIO promos, with INDEED, the chart topper for the past four weeks, falling to second place but remaining the top paid radio advertiser.
The top 10:
1. iHEARTRADIO (previous week #2; 67477 instances)
2. INDEED (#1; 62554)
3. PROGRESSIVE (#5; 55435)
4. DUCKDUCKGO (#18; 50219)
5. GETUPSIDE (#3; 48719)
6. BABBEL (#4; 45718)
7. ZIPRECRUITER (#9; 41010)
8. WELCOME TO OUR SHOW PODCAST (#7; 39048)
9. WENDY'S (#8; 37216)
10. MACY'S (#32; 35145)