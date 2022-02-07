Bhatia (Photo: LinkedIn)

NBCUNIVERSAL Pres./Chief Business Officer, Advertising KRISHAN BHATIA has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU. BHATIA, on the IAB board since 2019, was previously Vice Chair. DOTDASH MEREDITH Chief Business Officer/Pres. of Lifestyle ALYSIA BORSA has been elected Vice Chair.

Also newly elected to three-year terms were IPG MEDIABRANDS' DARYL LEE, PUBLICIS' HELEN LIN, GROUPM NORTH AMERICA's KIRK MCDONALD, DENTSU's DOUG ROZEN, and MICROSOFT's ROB WILK. Besides BHATIA, re-elected to three-year terms were WARNER MEDIA's CHRISTINE COOK, NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA's GINA GARRUBBO, IBM WATSON ADVERTISING's JEREMY HLAVACEK, AMAZON's ALAN MOSS, AMPERSAND's NICOLLE PANGIS, L'OREAL's SHENAN REED, META's NADA STIRRATT, SIRIUSXM's JOHN TRIMBLE, DISNEY's LISA VALENTINO, RAKUTEN's JULIE VAN ULLEN, and APERIAM VENTURES' JOE ZAWADZKI.

IAB CEO DAVID COHEN said, “As an active member of IAB’s board, KRISHAN has brought a unique perspective to the table. Understanding the role of content, data, and technology in an increasingly digital world is something that KRISHAN has been pioneering at NBCU and undoubtedly gives us a glimpse of where the industry is heading.”

COHEN added, “KRISHAN and ALYSIA are extremely well-respected and talented executives who will help escalate the necessary changes the industry needs across the media and marketing landscape. Both executives have demonstrated their eagerness through the teams they have led and we look forward to bringing their new ideas to IAB’s membership.”

“The industry is at a pivotal moment in time with privacy, identity, and addressability impacting all constituents within the digital ad ecosystem, and IAB is leading the industry forward to hold each other accountable and ensure we evolve to meet the needs of the consumers we serve,” said BHATIA. “ I look forward to collaborating alongside the rest of the Board of Directors, DAVID COHEN, and all of the members to be a part of this transformation to ensure that we create a thriving and unified marketplace for the industry.”

