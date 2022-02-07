New Pandora Stations

PANDORA has expanded its Billionaires Station Suite, adding two new Latin stations, LATIN BILLIONAIRES POP and LATIN BILLIONAIRES MX, available now. These stations join PANDORA’s existing Billionaires stations in key genres, including Pop, Hip Hop and Country, spotlighting the top artists who have surpassed one billion streams on the platform.

LATIN BILLIONAIRES POP features artists like J BALVIN, SHAKIRA, OZUNA, BAD BUNNY, ROMEO SANTOS, MARC ANTHONY, FARRUKO, ZION & LENNOX and more. Latin Billionaires MX highlights billion-streaming Regional Mexican artists, including MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS, CALIBRE 50, BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZÁRRAGA, LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE, INTOCABLE, VOZ DE MANDO and LOS TUCANES DE TIJUANA.

In addition to naming new Latin Billionaires, PANDORA also announced new Billionaires added to its genre-specific stations. The list of artists hitting the milestone of garnering a billion streams on the platform includes BAND OF HORSES, BEASTIE BOYS, BLACK SABBATH, CHRIS CAGLE, DIRTY HEADS, H.E.R., LYFE JENNINGS, CODY JOHNSON, KEHLANI, ALISON KRAUSS, LIL DURK, MARTINA MCBRIDE, SCOTTY MCCREERY, SOUNDGARDEN, SWV, TRAPT, WARREN G and YOUNG DOLPH.

