Brock Ollie (Photo: Gina Coleman / Weedmaps)

WEEDMAPS has debuted a digital commercial spot timed to the SUPER BOWL, which addresses the current advertising restrictions imposed on legal cannabis businesses and brands to market their products and services.

WEEDMAPS’ digital ad includes a cannabis character known as BROCK OLLIE, who resembles a head of broccoli, the vegetable emoji used to symbolize cannabis in marketing. The 30-second spot provides viewers with insight into a day in the life of OLLIE, whose superfood identity is up in smoke as he is repeatedly mistaken for cannabis. The ad offers a humorous take on the challenges imposed on the broader industry, which include social media censorship and a lack of consistent advertising regulations, thus restricting cannabis-related spots during nationally televised events, like the SUPER BOWL.

WEEDMAPS CEO CHRIS BEALS commented, “Despite three quarters of the country having legalized cannabis and the bipartisan enthusiasm we continue to see in support for change at the federal level, the industry continues to face roadblocks that inhibit competition in the legal market and stifle opportunities to educate. There’s an irony in the fact that the biggest night for advertising will feature an array of consumer brands in regulated industries, from beverage alcohol to sports betting, yet legal cannabis retailers, brands and businesses have been boxed out.”

WEEDMAPS’ ad urges viewers to consider why the cannabis plant is constantly replaced with items such as broccoli, trees, maple leaves, clouds, and other references in order to navigate the restrictions encountered in the marketing and advertising space. The message is best summarized by Brock Ollie’s closing remark; “Cannabis is here. It’s time we talk about it.”

